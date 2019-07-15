Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a three-under 68, his third straight round in the 60s, to finish Tied-47th at the John Deere Classic, in Illionis on Monday.

Lahiri had an up-and-down round with seven birdies against four bogeys.

He opened the day with three birdies in first four holes with a bogey in between on third. He added a birdie on the seventh but gave away back-to-back bogeys on eighth and ninth.

A bogey on 13th dropped him to even par for the day. He again caught momentum with birdies on 14th, 17th and 18th and finished at 68.

Lahiri has not qualified for The Open next week and is skipping the Barbasol Championships. He will not be playing next two weeks and will return for the Wyndham Championships, which will be last big PGA Tour event before the FedExCup play-offs.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli won his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.

The South African not only earned a two-year exemption but also earned a spot next week in The Open Championship. He finished at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run. His earlier rounds were 66, 68 and 65 and he began the final day two strokes back.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after came out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.

Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry was 18 under after a 69.

Rookie Collin Morikawa (66), the runner-up last week at the 3M Open, hit all 18 greens in regulation, and he was Tied-fourth.