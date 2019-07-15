Rohit Sharma and Jasprit are the two Indian players who made the cut for the team of the tournament announced by International Cricket Council a day after England were crowned champions of World Cup 2019.

New Zealand’s captain and Player of the Tournament Kane Williamson has been named captain of the team that includes six players from Sunday’s dramatic final at Lord’s.

Two Indians made it to the ICC’s team of the tournament, while it was dominated by the England side as one would expect.

Newly-crowned world champions England are the most represented with four selections in the XI while runners-up the Black Caps have two in the team, named by a panel selected by the ICC to honour players who performed well in the tournament.

The other representatives come from the losing semi-finalists India and Australia, who have two each, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan rounds out the team.

Jason Roy gets the nod at the top of the order for his tone-setting brilliance for England that saw him overcome injury during the tournament to help his side to the title.

Roy had five scores of more than 50 in seven innings during the tournament, including one massive ton against Bangladesh in Cardiff and also produced the throw from the outfield that tied the Super Over and gave England the glory.

Alongside Roy opening is India’s Rohit Sharma. One of the easier selections in this XI, considering the Indian star was the tournament’s top run scorer and cracked a record five centuries in all.

Williamson comes in at No.3 and will captain the side.

The Black Caps star scored more runs than any captain has ever done before at a World Cup and led his side with aplomb from start to finish.

Joe Root will come in at No.4 for this team after a World Cup that saw him finish as England’s top run scorer, fifth overall in the tournament, with tons against Pakistan and West Indies and three half centuries.

Shakib Al Hasan scored his runs this summer batting at No.3 for Bangladesh, but for much of his career he has come in at No.5 and it is there that he appears in this team.

Shakib had a wonderful tournament, averaging 87 with the bat with two centuries and five further half centuries, and yet still managed to chip in with 11 wickets as well with his left-arm spin.

Player of the final Ben Stokes is also an expected selection – his heroics in the final were the stuff of fairytale but he was also a picture of consistency throughout the tournament for England.

Behind the stumps, Alex Carey effected 20 dismissals this tournament, only Kiwi Tom Latham managed more, while the Australian also scored 375 runs at an average north of 60.

Alongside Carey is his compatriot, and the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 27, Mitchell Starc.

Jofra Archer – hero of the Super Over in the final and appearing in his first World Cup – claimed 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.57 to earn his spot.

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.

Last but by no means least is Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s No.1 ODI bowler who lived up to that billing with 18 wickets while still only going for 4.41 runs an over – better than any other bowler on the top wicket takers list.

ICC’s Team of World Cup 2019: