It was another commanding performance from India’s women’s air rifle team as Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh completed a one-two podium finish for India at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Monday.

Elavenil won the 10m air rifle gold with a total score of 251.6 while Ghosh got the silver with 250.2 points. Oceanne Marianne Muller from France took home the silver.

India also clinched the team gold in the women’s 10m air rifle with their qualification score.

Earlier in qualification, Ghosh and Eszter Meszaros topped the charts with a score 630.4 while Elavenil finished eighth with 627.5 points. Shreya Agarwal was the third Indian in the fray with a score of 625.4.

A jubilant @elavalarivan & @GhoshMehuli after winning gold & silver respectively @ISSF_Shooting junior World Cup in the women’s 10m Air Rifle competition. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/LdGr1qXt7f — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) July 15, 2019

It was Ghosh who started the stronger in the finals and led till the 13th shot after which Elavenil forged ahead. The duo kept challenging bronze medal winner Oceanne Muller of France, who kept pace with the duo before a 9.1 in the 22nd shot, meant the two Indians were left to fight for gold and silver. Elavenil finished strong to maintain her advantage going into the last couple of shots.

India remained on top of the medal tally with a total of six gold and silver medals each as well as two bronze medals for a total of 14 medals won till date. China was lying second with two gold and a total of six medals.

Other Indian scores on the day:

Trap Men Junior:

Bhowneesh Mendiratta- 116 (12th)

Manavaditya Singh Rathore- 114 (31st)

Vivaan Kapoor – 113 (32nd)

Trap Women Junior:

Preeti Rajak-106 (15th)

Kirti Gupta- 106 (16th)

Ayesha Khan- 91 (39th)