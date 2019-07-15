Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Monday said he has no security concerns about playing Davis Cup in Pakistan, where he has always enjoyed ‘great hospitality’.

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and Bopanna will be in the Indian team which will compete in Islamabad in September for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Bopanna and Divij Sharan, country’s best two doubles players based on rankings, will be natural picks for the doubles rubber.

“I am looking forward to the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan. I have spoken to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he is a very good friend of mine and he said it will be fine and I have been there a few times, I always found great hospitality from Pakistan. So I have no concerns about it,” Bopanna said on the sidelines of a Sports Conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation.

The 39-year-old from Bengaluru had finished a runner-up at the US Open with Qureshi in 2010.

Bopanna weighed in on the Wimbledon final on Sunday night where Serbian Novak Djokovic edged out Swiss great Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) for his fifth crown.

Asked if Federer’s age is affecting his movement, Bopanna said, “I don’t think there was any loser in yesterday’s final. He was literally one point away from winning his 21st Grand slam. He is 37 and he was still covering the court, the best way possible, so I don’t think he lagged because of his age.”