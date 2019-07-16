The capital will be hosting next year’s International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Combined World Cup from March 15-26.

The dates were finalised after the ISSF’s approval Monday. The Combined World Cup involves events in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

“It is to confirm that the ISSF Executive Committee approved the dates of the 2020 ISSF World Cup stages. We herewith confirm that the dates for the ISSF World Cup in Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun events to be held in New Delhi, India, are as following: 15 March 26 March 2020,” the sport’s global body wrote in a letter to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Offering top-class competition, the event will provide the shooters with a good platform to prepare for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

India has been hosting a series of world class competition in recent times, including the World Cup Finals in all events last year.

In February this year, India had hosted a World Cup, which offered Olympic quota places for Tokyo.