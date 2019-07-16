Sachin Tendulkar picked five Indians in his World Cup XI, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson being his choice for captaining the side.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were all part of the team selected by Tendulkar.

While Sharma was the highest run-getter at the quadrennial event with 648 runs which included five centuries, Jadeja made the playing XI despite featuring in just two matches during the big event.

Tendulkar picked Williamson, who was adjudged the player of the tournament, besides including Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had take 11 wickets and amassed over 600 runs in the World Cup.

Player of the match in the final, England’s Ben Stokes, was the other batting all-rounder in the side apart from Pandya.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who claimed 27 wickets in the showpiece, led the pace department, which also comprises England’s Jofra Archer, besides Bumrah.

Jonny Bairstow, who had an impressive World Cup as England’s opener, made the cut in Tendulkar’s XI as the wicketkeeper.

The batting great named the XI while doing commentary for the official broadcasters.

Tendulkar’s World Cup XI

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer.