Intercontinental Cup football, India vs Syria live updates: Hosts growing into the game
Live updates from India’s final match of the 2019 edition.
8.22 pm: 23’ India 0-0 Syria
SAVE! Gurpreet with safe hands to collect Al Marmour’s header that was destined for the back of the net. Nervy moment for India at the back there but not the best header from the Syrian striker.
8.20 pm: 20’ India 0-0 Syria
India holding a good defensive shape, not allowing Syria space to have a shot at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s goal. The visitors have bossed the game in terms of possession in the last five minutes.
8.13 pm: 13’ India 0-0 Syria
WIDE! Alkhatib drills a low free-kick from 30 yards but it flies wide of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s goal.
8.06 pm: 6’ India 0-0 Syria
CLOSE! Udanta causing Syria all sorts of problems on the right flank. He goes past the defender and fires a low cross which just evades Chhetri and Chhange. That was dangerous for the visitors
8.04 pm: 4’ India 0-0 Syria
Bright start to the game. Udanta Singh finds space and fires in a dangerous cross into the box before Syria almost score through Mohammad Al Marmour who fires his effort wide. Big chance for the visitors
8.00 pm: KICK OFF! Syria get the match underway attacking from left to right in their red strip. India in their usual blue kit.
7.50 pm: All teams here are trying to prepare their team for the future. I have got the best Indian players here and we are trying to give them a chance to show their quality. The Syrian team have many players missing today so it is difficult to gauge their quality before the match starts: India head coach Igor Stimac ahead of the match
TEAM NEWS!
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Mandar Rao Desai, Amarjit Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Syria XI: Ibrahim Alma (GK), Abdulla Alshami, Youssef Al Hamwi, Mohammad Fares Al Arnaout, Ward Al Slamh, Firas Alkhatib (C), Ahmed Alahmad, Tamer Hag Mohamed, Mohamed Anaz, Khaled Kourdoghli, Mohammad Al Marmour
7.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 as India take on Syria in their final outing of the tournament. The Blue Tigers, who won the inaugural edition last year, are out of reckoning for the final after two heavy defeats in their first two matches.
For Syria, however, it will be a must win game, and a victory over India will take the West Asian country to the summit clash against Tajikistan to be played on July 19.
Igor Stimac, India’s new head coach, however would like to see his team play for pride in Ahmedabad and finish on a winning note in what is, on paper, the toughest fixture of the tournament for Blue Tigers.
The Croatian has seen his side ship nine goals in two matches at EKA Arena but there have been flashes of brilliance going forward. It remains to be seen if India can strengthen their defence while continuing to work on the new coach’s passing philosophy.
Sunil Chhetri would also be looking to keep his scoring streak going: he has now scored for India in 10 consecutive home matches.
Kick-off is at 8 pm IST and the match will be telecast on Star Sports.
Here’s a look at the starting XIs: