Weightlifting is once again under bad light after some of the top weightlifters in the country tested positive for banned substance.

Commonwealth championship gold medallist Himanshu Kumar Chang, Asian youth bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh and reigning national champion in 102kg, Sahil Sharma returned dope positive during the 71st men and 34th women senior national weightlifting championship in Visakhapatnam in February, Times of India reported.

Commonwealth youth championship silver winner Lalitha Gara was also tested positive.

The new revelations raise doubts on the Indian Weightlifting Federation and the National Anti-Doping Agency’s claims of curbing the menace of doping in the sport.

Apart from the weightlifters, India’s one of the top volleyball players Amit Kumar from Haryana has also failed a top test. He has represented India at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and was part of the Hyderabad franchise – Black Hawks – during the inaugural edition of the Pro Volleyball League last year.

All these athletes have been provisionally suspended by the Nada for the anti-doping rule violation and will be given opportunity to present their case before the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.