Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss. The Australian won the marquee 50-over event with England last week and will join the KKR set-up after the 2019 Ashes that begins next month.

KKR have also brought in former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as batting coach and mentor, a role that was occupied by legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, reported The Times of India.

Bayliss has earlier worked with KKR in 2011 and 2014, the two years in which the team won the IPL titles.

The 56-year-old’s coaching resume boasts of achievements including leading Sri Lanka to 2011 World Cup final, coaching Big Bash League team Sydney Sixers and reforming the England team from 2015 to 2019 and winning the World Cup.

New Zealand’s McCullum, who has been a commentator of late, made his IPL debut with KKR and scored 158 runs in the T20 tournament’s first-ever match in 2008.