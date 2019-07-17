Anish Bhanwala on Wednesday claimed the gold medal in 25m rapid fire pistol competition to continue India’s dominance in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. Bhanwala topped the qualification with 584 and shot 29 in the final to finish on top of the podium.

There were two other Indians in the final – Adarsh Singh, who came fourth with a score of 17, while Agneya Kaushik finished sixth with nine points.

Russian Egor Ismakov won the silver medal in the event with 23, while Florian Peter of Germany bagged bronze with 19. India have so far won eight gold, seven silver and three bronze medals in the tournament.

India won two more medals on the day in the 10m air rifle mixed team. The pair of Shreya Agrawal and Yash Vardhan won silver, finishing behind the Iranian pair of A Sadeghian and A Zolfagharia, 17-11 in the final. Mehuli Ghosh and Hriday Hazarika won the bronze in the event, beating USA in the bronze medal match.

India now has eight gold, eight silver and four bronze medals from the ISSF Junior World Cup for a total of 20 medals.