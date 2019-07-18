India star Ravichandran Ashwin will be the star attraction when he leads Dindigul Dragons in the opening match of the fourth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League against Chennai Super Gillies at Natham (Dindigul) on Friday.

The ace off-spinner, who featured in the county circuit in England for Nottinghamshire and was in good form, is set to feature in the entire season for Dindigul Dragons according to team sources.

He took 23 wickets in three matches and scored 197 runs with a highest of 66 not out.

The star spinner will hope to lead his team (Dindigul Dragons) from the front.

India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav will be present during the inaugural game, a release said.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is upbeat about his team Chepauk Super Gillies coming good in the tournament.

Vijay Shankar, who was supposed to captain CSG this season, will miss the action as he recuperates from a toe injury.

Despite the injury, he has been an active participant in team meetings and believes they can replicate their performance of 2017 when they went on to win the title.

In his absence, CSG will be led by opening batsman Kaushik Gandhi, who was traded from Tuti Patriots this season.

Injuries have now kept Vijay Shankar away from TNPL for the second year in succession and he is yet to make his debut in the league. But the Tirunelveli-born player is hopeful of turning out for his team in the latter part of the tournament.

Vijay Shankar said he believed that the presence of seasoned internationals R Ashwin (Dindigul Dragons), Dinesh Karthik (iDream Karaikudi Kaalai), and Murali Vijay (Ruby Trichy Warriors) is a big boost not only for the tournament but also for players, especially youngsters from the districts.