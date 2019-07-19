Tajikistan and North Korea, the two lowest ranked teams of the tournament, will clash in the final of the 2019 Intercontinental Cup football tournament, in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Having pipped hosts India (world No 101) and Syria (85) in the league stage to seal their places in the final, both Tajikistan (120) and North Korea (122) are confident going into the final.

Going by form, North Korea will have slight advantage as they beat Tajkistan 1-0 in the league stages.

But North Korea coach Yun Jong Su said the solitary goal victory will not have any bearing on Friday’s all-important clash.

“We won the previous match. But this match starts afresh. We will do our best, and try to show to all what we are capable of,” Jong Su said.

Tajikistan coach Usmon Toshev, meanwhile, is in no mood to take the final as a revenge match for his side.

“A final is a different ball game. We learnt our lessons when we last played them. We aim not to repeat them in the final,” Toshev said.

“We had a great time here and played three good matches. Another match awaits. But a final is a final, and a different match altogether. It’s a prestige match, and we hope we can achieve glory,” he added.

The champions will receive a cash prize of USD 50000, while the runners-up will receive USD 25000. The Player of the Tournament will pocket USD 7500.