Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame alongside former South African pacer Allan Donald.

Joining Tendulkar and Donald in the Hall of Fame was Australia’s two-time women’s World Cup-winner Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Has there ever been a cricketer quite like Sachin Tendulkar?



Last night, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick.



Watch some of his career highlights ⬇️ #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/1Nq8Y3rqTn — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019

“It’s a huge honour for me,” Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London on Sunday night.

The former right-hand batsman is regarded the greatest to have played the game along with Sir Donald Bradman and remains the top run-accumulator in both Tests and One-Day Internationals.

He scored 34,357 runs across formats and is the only batsman to have 100 internationals hundreds under his belt.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Donald is one of the finest bowlers to have played the game and featured in 330 Tests and claimed 272 ODI wickets to his name before calling it quits in 2003.

Fitzpatrick is the second highest wicket-taker of all time in women’s cricket with 180 ODI wickets and 60 in Tests. As a coach, she guided the Australian women’s team to three World Cup titles.