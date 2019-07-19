England tried to change the script, but the Indian men brought in a twist to the tale through birthday boy Harmeet Desai to end the English hopes to lift the Host Association’s Cup.

The Indian women were also in fire form at India Cup in the Commonwealth table tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at Cuttack.

India men beat England 3-2 while Indian women did the impossible downing Singapore 3-0 to dethrone the defending champions, who had a stranglehold on the trophy since 1997. After having won the Cup for eight consecutive times, their vice-like grip was snapped when they chose to send a weak team.

India men, on the other hand, could extend their reign for the second successive time after lifting the title in the previous edition at Surat in 2015. The Indian men had won their first crown in Kuala Lumpur in 2004.

Archana Kamath set the ball rolling for India but it took some time before she could shake off her rustiness to overcome Ho Tin-Tin, the promising player of Chinese origin with a pen-holder grip.

Kamath, when attacked on the forehand, found her returns going awry but her strong backhand rescued her against the Briton.

After she won the extended second game, the Indian never looked back to put her side on course for a win. Manika Batra decimated Denise Payet and Madhurika Patkar woke up from her passive play to tighten the noose around Emily Bolton and England for a 3-0 sweep.

Birthday special

Harmeet Desai, celebrating his 26th birthday, not only presented himself a wonderful gift but also brought India from the brink to a face-saving title victory. India, trailing 0-2 in the final, needed Desai man to provide a bit of spark.

And he did not disappoint, scoring a fantastic win over McBeath to pave the way for Sathiyan and Sharath to complete the task in their reverse singles.

If Sharath Kamal was awful against Thomas Jarvis, who is No 186 in the world, in the opening tie, Sathiyan was equally guilty of plotting his own downfall against Samuel Walker, ranked No 86. And that too, after taking a 2-0 lead.

Jarvis only blocked superbly but had the experienced Sharath in a tangle with his accuracy. Unable to counter him, Sharath threw in the towel earlier than one had expected him to.

Sathiyan faced a determined Walker, who inched his way slowly but surely to first draw level and up the ante in the decider, keeping a sizeable lead. But Sathiyan was able to break the shackles and twice levelled the score at 7-7 and 8-8 before the Briton romped home winners to give a nice cushion (2-0).

Harmeet Desai defeated David McBeath to provide a much-needed breathing space for India men, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Manika pulls out

Manika Batra, who withdrew at the eleventh hour from singles and doubles, forced the referee re-draw the seeding list this afternoon. Batra informed TTFI and the referee of her pullout in the morning, citing her indisposition. She, however, played her part and helped India win the crown.

The results

Men: Final: India bt England 3-2 (A Sharath Kamal lost to Thomas Jarvis 7-11, 8-11, 4-11; G. Sathiyan lost to Samuel Walker 11-5, 11-9, 4-11, 8-11, 8-11; Harmeet Desai bt David McBeath 4-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8; G. Sathiyan bt Thomas Jarvis 11-2, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4; Sharath Kamal bt Samuel Walker 15-13, 12-10, 11-6); Semi-finals: India bt Singapore 3-0 (A. Sharath Kamal bt Pang Yu En Koen 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5; G. Sathiyan bt Chew Zheyu Clarence 11-6, 11-8, 13-11; Harmeet Desai bt Beh Kun Ting 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8); England bt Malaysia 3-1 (Samuel Walker bt Wong Qi Shen 11-5, 11-2, 9-11, 11-6; Thomas Jarvis bt Ashraf Muhamad Rizal 12-14, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7; Davis McBeath lost to Leong Chee Feng 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11, Samuel Walker bt Ashraf Muhamad Rizal 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-2).

Positions: 3 & 4: Singapore bt Malaysia 3-0; 5 & 6: Nigeria bt Wales 3-0; 7 & 8: Australia bt Sri Lanka 3-0; 9: Cyprus; 10: South Africa; 11: Bangladesh; 12: Scotland.

Women: Final: India bt England 3-0 (Archana Kamath bt Ho Tin-Tin 8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9; Manika Batra bt Denise Payet 11-6, 11-4, 11-3; Madhurika Patkar bt Emily Bolton 11-9, 11-7, 11-6); Semi-finals: India bt Singapore 3-0 (Manika Batra bt Wong Xin Ru 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 13-11; Archana G. Kamath bt Goi Rui Xuan 7-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5; Madhurika Patkar bt Lim Eunice oe 11-6, 11-7, 11-7); England bt Nigeria 3-0 (Ho Tin-Tin bt Cecilia Akpan 11-9, 11-3, 11-4; Denise Payet bt Offiong Edem 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Emily Bolton bt Ajoke Ojomu 7-11, 11-7, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9).