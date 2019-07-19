Shubhankar Sharma has assured himself of the weekend action after signing for a one-over-par 72 in the second round of The Open at Portrush on Friday. It will be the second time he would make the cut in as many starts at the Open.

With 70-72, he is even par for 36 holes and T-51, but that will change as more than half the field is yet to finish. It became wet in the afternoon and was likely to worsen, making it difficult for the second wave.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Shane Lowry moved to the top of the leaderboard even though he still had the back nine to play. Beginning the second day with a hat-trick of birdies, Lowry added a fourth on fifth and a fifth on eighth to be five-under through eight holes on second day and nine-under through 26 holes.

That put Lowry one ahead of first-day leader, American JB Holmes (66-68) who was eight-under for 36 holes. Among the big names taking a tumble was the Tiger Woods (78-70), who finished six-over for the tournament and was certain to miss the cut, as was Phil Mickelson, two-over through seven, and seven-over for the tournament.

The cut is likely at one-over or two-over. For Sharma, the three birdies on the front nine on Par-5s second and ninth, promised another fine round like one-under 70 on the first day, but two holes the 11th and 12th ruined those hopes.

He had three birdies, all on the front nine, and none on the back nine. He had two bogeys on either side of the course for a round of 72, which added up to even par 142.

Summing up the round, Sharma said, “A little bit disappointed. But again, I’m happy the way I played the last 36 holes. I was very calm on the course. I played decent. Today a few – I hit a few shots that I didn’t want to and dropped a few shots on the back nine. But it’s all part of the game.”

Rashid Khan clinches Tata Steel championship

Delhi’s Rashid Khan shot a scintillating final round of 10-under-54 to clinch victory by four shots at 14-under-149 at the Tata Steel PGTI feeder tour in New Delhi.

Rashid (61-31-54), who finished the tournament in a blaze of glory by sinking birdies on the last five holes in round three, thus continued his hot streak by sailing to his fourth title in eight months. His previous three wins since December 2018 had come on the PGTI’s main tour.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (59) and Delhi’s Dhruv Sheoran (61) claimed tied second place at 10-under-153 at Chhawla. With two holes, the third and 12th, being in an unplayable condition, the third round featured 16 holes. Therefore, the par for the course for round three was set at 64.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan, who began the day three shots off the lead in tied seventh place, reserved his best for the last round as he conjured an astonishing eight birdies and an eagle to outperform all his other nearest rivals.

Aditi and Stahl make cut at Dow Great Lakes event

Aditi Ashok and Louise Stahl, playing as a team in the Dow Great Lakes Bay invitational on the LPGA staged a great recovery after a disastrous start on the first day at Midland.

The pair was four-over for the front nine and another bogey on 11th made them five-over after 11 holes.

Then they fought back with three birdies on 12th, 13th and 14th. That kept alive their chances as the carded 72. On the second day in the foursomes, Aditi and Stahl combined superbly to shoot six-under 64 and at a combined four-under, they were tied 31st.

Atwal starts with modest 71 in Barbasol

Arjun Atwal was two-over after the first four holes but did well to recover to end at one-under 71 and tied 77th after the first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. He would need a good second round to make the cut in the event that is held opposite to the Open Championships.

Atwal, starting on the tenth, dropped shots on 11th and 13th, but he made up with birdies on 14 and 15. On the second nine, he birdied third and eighth to be two-under, but bogeyed the ninth, his last hole finish with 71. Daniel Chopra had six birdies against one bogey for five-under 67 and he was Tied-15th. JT Poston shot a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead.