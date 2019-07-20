Not taking too kindly to Vijender Singh calling him a “kid”, pugilist Neeraj Goyat on Saturday challenged the Indian boxing ace for a fight in November.

Vijender on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with “kids” and take him on after the Pakistan-origin British boxer had expressed a desire to lock horns with the Olympic bronze-medallist, claiming that the star Indian boxer was scared of him.

Read - After win on USA debut, Vijender Singh focused on maintaining unbeaten record

Khan was scheduled to clash with Neeraj at the WBC Pearl World Championship but, a month before the bout the Indian was hospitalised following a car accident.

Vijender’s comments did not sit well with Neeraj, who took to Twitter to show his annoyance and in turn challenge the Haryana boxer.

Calling me kid @boxervijender I’m the only Indian boxer who has defeated a world champion in his own country #canxu #china. I want you to face @officialvkyadav in me and @amirkingkhan undercard in november this year. Are you ready ? @trboxing #sbl pic.twitter.com/9PrjrhvViD — Neeraj Goyat (@GoyatNeeraj) July 20, 2019

Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan also backed Goyat’s challenge.

@boxervijender neeraj and @amirkingkhan are of same weight category let them fight. As @GoyatNeeraj said we are of same weight category,we must fight under their card in November this year. Let’s face each other in the ring. @trboxing #sbl pic.twitter.com/e9sXYkJFdF — Vikas Krishan Boxer (@officialvkyadav) July 20, 2019

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Vijender, fresh from his 11th straight win in the professional circuit, had said: “I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids.”