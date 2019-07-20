Not taking too kindly to Vijender Singh calling him a “kid”, pugilist Neeraj Goyat on Saturday challenged the Indian boxing ace for a fight in November.
Vijender on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with “kids” and take him on after the Pakistan-origin British boxer had expressed a desire to lock horns with the Olympic bronze-medallist, claiming that the star Indian boxer was scared of him.
Read - After win on USA debut, Vijender Singh focused on maintaining unbeaten record
Khan was scheduled to clash with Neeraj at the WBC Pearl World Championship but, a month before the bout the Indian was hospitalised following a car accident.
Vijender’s comments did not sit well with Neeraj, who took to Twitter to show his annoyance and in turn challenge the Haryana boxer.
Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan also backed Goyat’s challenge.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Vijender, fresh from his 11th straight win in the professional circuit, had said: “I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids.”