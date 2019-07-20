Shuttler Meghana Jakkampudi had a bad day in office as she lost both the mixed and women’s doubles matches with her respective partners to bring an end to India’s campaign at the Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament in Vladivostok, Russia on Saturday.

Meghana and Dhruv Kapila, seeded eighth, went down to the Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 6-21 15-21 in the mixed doubles semi-final in just 27 minutes.

Meghana then combined with her women’s doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram, but once again failed to cross the last-four hurdle. The top seeded Indian duo were stunned by fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato 10-21 8-21 in a 33-minute contest.