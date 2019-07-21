India’s Sumit Nagal made it to his first ATP 500 level main draw with a straight-set victory over 128th ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Hamburg on Sunday.

Nagal, ranked 205 in the world currently, beat the higher-ranked Spaniard 6-3, 7-5 and is all set to break into the top 200 of the world rankings. Fokina is a seasoned campaigner and got the better of French star Gael Monfils on clay earlier this year.

The Indian is likely to face one of Italy’s Fabio Fognini, France’s Richard Gasquet, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round in Germany.

In the earlier round, Nagal had impressed with a 7-5, 6-2 win over higher-ranked Sebastian Ofner to set up the clash against Fokina.

“I served well on the crucial points. I fought well and was very solid when the rallies were going more than 4-5 shots. I was very motivated and pumped up to go to court. I am looking forward to tomorrow’s match,” Nagal had told PTI after his first round win.

Nagal has enjoyed success in the last few weeks in the Challenger circuit, where he made five semifinals in seven tournaments.

In the process, he recorded the biggest win of his career when he beat world number 56 Martin Klizan at Bratisilava Open, last month.

“To be honest, I am enjoying being on tennis courts and fighting, that’s all. When you are happy and looking forward to stepping on the court every day, things go well,” the Indian had said.

(With PTI inputs)