Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) on Sunday advanced to the second round of the Thailand Open boxing tournament with a comfortable opening win in Bangkok.

The Hyderabad-based boxer prevailed 5-0 over New Zealand’s Tasmyn Benny in the first round of the tournament. However, former youth world champion Shashi Chopra (60kg) bowed out of the competition early.

The former Youth World Champion went down to local favourite Sudaporn Seesondee in her opening clash, making it a mixed day for India.