Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised Pakistani-Americans that he is working on a plan to develop the “best cricket team of the world” following the country’s disappointing finish at the recently-concluded ICC World Cup in the UK.

The cricketer-turned-politician said this while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.

Referring to Pakistan’s performance at the World Cup, Khan said that he has “started working on developing the best cricket team of the world for the next edition, by bringing the best players in the team”.

“Remember my words,” said the prime minister, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Khan, however, did not divulge details about his plans. He is currently on a three-day visit of the US and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Khan had given some pep talk to the country’s cricket team to banish the fear of losing to India in the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup match on June 16, saying the fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy.

Pakistan, who lost the match against India, could not make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup and finished fifth in the points table at the end of the league stage. The tournament was won by England for the first time.

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has blamed the present management of the board for the national team’s poor show in the World Cup.