Defending champions Mohun Bagan will kick off their season, taking on last season’s runners up Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division on Friday, the Indian Football Association announced in Kolkata on Monday.

East Bengal will face George Telegraph SC in their season opener July 31, as the state football body announced the fixtures for first two round of the elite Kolkata league for the big three clubs including Mohammedan Sporting who begin their season on July 29 against Aryans.

Mohun Bagan play their second match against Customs on August 6 while Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal face Rainbow AC and BSS FC on August 8 and 9 respectively at their home grounds.

The CFL will run parallel with the historic Durand Cup which will be held in Kolkata for the first time with Mohun Bagan playing the tournament opener against Mohammedan Sporting on August 2.