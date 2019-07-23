England cricketer Ben Stokes said he’s “flattered” to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year award. He downplayed his worthiness for the award, stating New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is more deserving of the recognition.

Stokes who was born in New Zealand moved to the United Kingdon at the age of 12 and has since settled there. He has represented the England cricket team throughout his career and recently played a big part in England’s win over New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Despite contributing to the Kiwis’ loss in the World Cup final, Stokes was nominated for the award. Here’s the Stokes’ full statement on the nomination for the New Zealander of the Year award.