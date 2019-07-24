Ahead of the September Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan, a two-member delegation of the International Tennis Federation is in Islamabad to assess preparations and security for the Group-1 Asia-Oceania zone clash.

India are due to be in Islamabad for the tie after the ITF allowed Pakistan the right to host the tie on September 14 and 15.

An official of the Pakistan Tennis Federation said the ITF delegation, headed by Richard Simon, met PTF President Salim Saifullah and also visited the venue and the hotel where the players and officials will stay.

“They inspected all facilities at the hotel and also the venue for the tie. They have informed the PSB Director-General, Arif Ibrahim off the measures required to be taken for the tie to be held smoothly,” the official said.

He said that the ITF officials were satisfied by the preparations for the tie, including the security arrangements.

India and Pakistan will be meeting in a tennis contest for the first time in 13 years and Saifullah has said it could translate into much-needed revenues for the country’s tennis federation.

He has said the PTF is confident that the Indian government would clear its team to play the tie in Islamabad.

The last time India and Pakistan played each other was in April 2006, when Mumbai hosted the event. Pakistan, until last year, was forced to hosts its Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to come to the country because of security concerns.

But the scenario has changed now with the International Tennis Federation also supporting the PTF in conduct home ties, which allowed Pakistan to host Uzbekistan, Korea, and Thailand.