Tamil Thalaivas have got off to a winning start in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 and the team’s coach E Bhaskaran says it is a good way to begin and the first aim will be to make it to the play-offs.

After a tough time in season 6, the Thalaivas were hoping for a turnaround and an impressive performance in the opening match (a 39-26 win over Telugu Titans in Hyderabad) has set the tone, according to the coach.

“After a tough season 6, we were hoping for a good start and that’s what we have got. We got to see bonding and coordination in the first match, which made me happy. We can hopefully keep the momentum going ahead... it is a long season.

Winning the first match gives us a lot of confidence. We are confident of doing well and the first aim is to reach the play-offs,” Bhaskaran told PTI.

Thalaivas’ star player Ajay Thakur echoed the coach’s thoughts and said the first priority would be to reach the play-offs and a winning start is a good one.

After having struggled last season with injuries, the coach said the focus would be on fitness so that the team goes through the long season without any concerns.

Asked who the key players for Thalaivas were, Bhaskaran said in kabaddi it is important for all players as each one has a role to play.

“We have a lot of senior players.. barring Ajeet. We have players who have participated in the World Cup.. There can’t be key players. Each one has a role to play, it is a team effort always. Coordination among the players is key for me.

Teamwork is important for me. In defence Manjeet Chhillar is a key player, while raiders are always crucial and we have Ajay Thakur,” he added.

Last season the team was hit hard by injuries and the coach is aware of the need to stay injury-free this time and said efforts were being made towards that end.

“Last season, we had some injuries and that hurt our performance. The season is long and we have focussed on fitness as we had to play for three months (in the league). Fitness level needs to maintained so that the players are at the same level when the tournament reaches the business end... We have no injuries now. After a winning start, we have to build on the momentum,” he added.

Bhaskaran said “this season equal importance is being given to offence and defence. While the emphasis is usually on the raiders, it is important that defence has to be strong so that we can get points.”

Skipper Ajay Thakur is thrilled with the winning start to PKL season-7 and said it augurs well for the team’s chances in the tournament.

“The first match, it is very important for every team. We won and our confidence level is high. If we have to fare well in the League, it is important to remain motivated. The first focus is to reach the play-offs,” he added.

Thakur, one of the stars in India’s world cup triumph in 2016, felt it was important to maintain fitness levels throughout the long season and the Thalaivas’ players were working towards it.