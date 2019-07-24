Andy Murray says he is “excited” to be teaming up with his brother Jamie at the Washington Open, reuniting the pairing that helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

The former world No 1 has so far been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following a hip operation in January, winning his first tournament back at Queen’s in June before suffering early exits at Eastbourne and Wimbledon.

“I am going to be competing in Washington next week in the doubles with my brother Jamie,” Andy Murray said in a video posted on Twitter ahead of the tournament, which starts on Monday.

“I am very excited to be on the court with him and go back to Washington. It is a city I have always enjoyed visiting.

“It should be fun and I am hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get on the singles court soon.”

Jamie Murray, 33, won the Washington doubles title last year with former partner Bruno Soares, a pairing that also won Australian and US Open titles.

The Murray brothers last played together at the Rio Olympics, but were a prolific partnership during Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup victory, while they have won two ATP Tour titles together, in Tokyo in 2011 and in Valencia the year before.

After his defeat at the All England Club, where he also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams, Andy ruled out the prospect of attempting to make a singles return during the American hard court season.

His last singles match was at the Australian Open in January, where he was defeated in five sets in the first round by Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.