East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez termed it as an ‘absolute disaster’ that his side was scheduled to play Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League matches without much gap.

The I-League 2018-’19 runners-up kick off the CFL season against George Telegraph on July 31 and three days later they will have to take field against Army Red in the Durand Cup as both the tournaments will run simultaneously in the city.

“It is an absolute disaster and no professional team must work like that,” the former Real Madrid Castilla coach told reporters at the Saltlake Stadium.

The team think-tank may field their junior side for the Durand Cup which will be held in the city for the time.

“It is not acceptable to play two matches in three days. Our target is to win the I-League and the Super Cup,” the Spaniard said.

Menendez took charge in his second season at the red-and-gold, preparing his wards for the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A and the AIFF Super Cup.

“We have to take care of all our players we have to take care of the development of our academy players as well.

“They are not only here for practice but to play. Our goals are to make the players better and improve our strategies and tactics. We have to keep them fit so that they can give their best. They have great motivation. Our job is to develop them.”

The Durand Cup will see teams from I-League and Indian Super League vying for top honours as the ISL teams are likely to field their reserve teams with most of the overseas signings are yet to join the squad.