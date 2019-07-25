Bengaluru-based footballer Brishti Bagchi is all set to make history by becoming the first Indian woman footballer to play in the Primera División Pro which is the top division of the Spanish women’s league.

Bagchi, who plays as a striker has been picked to play for the reserve team of Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old had undergone trails at the club during September 2018 and they offered her a contract after evaluating her performance.

Bagchi has been playing football since the age of seven and mostly played for her school. She was selected to play for the Sports Authority of India girls team when she was nine and later on went to represent Karnataka at the state level for their junior and senior teams.

She moved to the United States in 2012 where she played varsity soccer at the Oklahoma City University which was followed by a move to North Texas University.

Earlier this year, she played for Bangalore United FC in the Indian Women’s League.