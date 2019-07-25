Skipper Priyam Garg slammed a 97-ball century before the bowlers took centre stage to guide India A to a 35-run win over Bangladesh A, their second consecutive in the Under-19 Youth ODI Tri-Series in Worcester.

Garg remained unbeaten on exactly 100, a knock that was studded with seven boundaries and four hits over the fence, taking India A to 265/5 after opting to bat on Wednesday night.

Besides Garg, left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 63 off 90 balls up the order. Jaiswal struck six fours and one six during his knock.

Tilak Varma (23) and Pragnesh Kanpillewar (23) got starts but couldn’t prolong their stay, while wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (34) also chipped in with useful runs towards the end.

Ably supported by left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/59) in the middle overs, right-arm medium-pacer Kartik Tyagi (4/16) then led India’s bowling attack to bundle out Bangladesh U-19 for 229 in 47.1 overs.

Captain Akbar Ali (56), Shamim Hossain (46) and opener Tanzid Hasan (44) were the main run getters for Bangladesh U-19.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/53) and medium pacer Purnank Tyagi (1/32) were the other wicket-takers for India U-19.

India U-19 had defeated hosts England U-19 by five wickets in the tri-series opener last Sunday.

India U-19 will again meet Bangladesh U-19 in their next match in Cheltenham on Saturday.

Brief Scores

India U-19: 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 100 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 63; Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 2/45).

Bangaldesh U-19: 229 all out in 47.1 overs (Akbar Ali 56, Shamim Hossain 46; Kartik Tyagi 4/16, Shubhang Hegde 3/59).