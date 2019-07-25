The Indian football team slipped two places to 103rd in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

India lost two matches and drew one in the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month in Ahmedabad. It lost 2-4 to Tajikistan and 2-5 against eventual winners DPR Korea before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria.

India has 1214 ranking points to its kitty, down by five points from the previous chart issued last month.

The Indian team now lies at 18th among Asian countries. Iran (23rd) is at the top among Asian countries, followed by Japan (33), Korea (37), Australia (46) and Qatar (62).

At the top end of the table, Copa America winners Brazil have leapfrogged World Champions France, climbing to second place.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the Maracana stadium earlier this month to collect their ninth continental title.

Belgium still top the rankings while France slip to number three.

Algeria are the biggest movers, climbing 28 places to number 40 following their victory over Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of winning their first continental title in 29 years, the Algerians are only the fourth-ranked team in Africa behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (29) and Nigeria (33), another team they beat in the semi-finals.

Fifa rankings as of 25 July, 2019:

1. Belgium

2. Brazil (+1)

3. France (-1)

4. England

5. Uruguay (+3)

6. Portugal (-1)

7. Croatia (-1)

8. Colombia (+5)

9. Spain (+2)

10. Argentina (+1)

–-

15. Germany (-4)

16. Italy (-2)

= The Netherlands (+2)

40. Algeria (+28)

103. India (-2)