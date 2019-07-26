Alas, Ireland’s hopes of their first-ever Test win bit the dust on day three of the only Test at Lord’s against England as the underdogs were bowled out for just 38. The hosts won the match by 143 runs on Friday.
It marked a remarkable turnaround for England, who were bowled out for 85 in their first innings.
Ireland registered the lowest ever score in Test history at the venue called the Home of Cricket.
Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures of 6/17 runs while veteran Stuart Broad also impressed with 4/19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.
The visitors had been set a modest 182 to win in a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test. But they ended up being bowled out for the lowest total since 1955. Many chose to look at the positives. Had it not been for Jack Leach and Jaspn Roy’s knocks, the Test might have finished differently. Who can forget England being shot out for just 85 in the first innings.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter: some words of consolation for Ireland, plenty of praise for England...