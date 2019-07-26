The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Friday said there is no meeting planned to review India’s performance in the World Cup. India, who went into the World Cup as one of the favourites, were handed a heartbreaking defeat by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

“Where is the time to have a review meeting?” asked Rai referring to the Indian team’s departure on July 29 for the West Indies tour. “The usual feedback from the support staff and manager’s report is still awaited,” he said after a COA meeting New Delhi.

After the meeting, the Supreme Court-appointed COA comprising Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge left to meet Amicus Curiae P S Narsimha, who was appointed mediator by the apex court to resolve matters related to cricket administration in the country.

“Besides helping the COA in ensuring timely state elections (September 14 deadline), the amicus will also approach the Supreme Court on the matter related to conflict of interest,” said a Board of Control for Cricket in India official.

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain had, last month, said that VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly can only choose one out of their multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment, including their commentary commitments.

Jain had given his verdict as per the BCCI constitution, which allows one person to hold not more than one position at the same time. However, the COA did not enforce his order and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

Rai dismisses “stories” of Kohli-Rohit rift

Amid spiralling speculation of a rift between India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, CoA chief Vinod Rai rejected the talk as “stories created” by media.

Social media was abuzz with talks of a cold war between Kohli and Sharma after it was reported that the two have had a fallout following India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals.

There were reports that the board was contemplating split captaincy – Sharma for limited-overs and Kohli for Tests. But that too has already been ruled out by the BCCI officials. “These are all stories created by you guys,” Rai said in response to queries on whether India’s two top batsmen are indeed at loggerheads.

Neither Kohli nor Sharma have so far commented on the reported rift, for which no specific reason has yet come out. While Sharma was the highest run-getter at the World Cup with his record-breaking five hundreds, Kohli also had a decent outing in England, scoring five half-centuries.