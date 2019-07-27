Pacer Jofra Archer, fresh from his heroics that led to England’s World Cup win, was selected for the 14-man squad for the Ashes, which begins on August 1. Veteran James Anderson, who recently, suffered an injury, was also included while all-rounder Ben Stokes, fresh from a successful World Cup campaign, was re-appointed as vice-captain taking over from Jos Buttler.

Buttler and Stokes returned to the squad having been rested for the Ireland Test at Lord’s while Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach – England’s hero against Ireland – missed out. Since making his senior debut for Sussex in 2016, Archer has played 28 First-class matches taking 131 wickets at 23.44. Opener Jason Roy has been given another crack at cementing his place up the order in five-day cricket.

Commenting on the squad, national selector Ed Smith, said: “Though it is unusual to select a squad of 14 for a home Test, there are compelling reasons to do so here. Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket.

“The wider circumstances – a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series – are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection.”

Squad

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.