Bangladesh have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in Friday’s first One-day International against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.

Bangladesh was found to be two overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration, match referee Chris Broad said in a statement. Skipper Tamim Iqbal was fined 40 per cent of his match fees while other players have received 20 per cent fines.

Tamim made his debut as Bangladesh’s 14th ODI captain, in the game, which Bangladesh lost by 91 runs. Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga retired from ODIs after the match and made the occasion memorable one for him by picking up 3/38. The second match of the series will be held on Sunday.