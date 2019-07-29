Uttar Pradesh’s young wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel will lead the India Under-19 side in the upcoming Youth Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The All-India Junior Selection committee met in the UK to pick the India U-19 team for the Youth Asia Cup 2019 to be played in the island nation.

The tournament is scheduled to occur from September 3-15.

The last edition took place in Bangladesh in 2018, where India beat Sri Lanka in the final. It was India’s sixth trophy out of the seven editions. The tournament, happening annually since 2016, is one that has been dominated by India: only Afghanistan are the other team to have won the trophy outright, with Pakistan sharing the title once with India.

India U19 Squad for the tournament: Dhruv Chand Jurel (captain & wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Thakur Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Salil Arora, Karan Lal, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil