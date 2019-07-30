Teenager R Praggnanandhaa bagged his first title after becoming a Grandmaster on Sunday while his sister R Vaishali also made her first GM norm.

Praggnanandhaa scored a total of 8.5 points out of a possible 10 to clinch the Xtracon Open Chess championship crown in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 13-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who registered seven victories and three draws in the tournament, was under pressure in the final round against USA’s GM Sevian Samuel but managed to hang on to split points and clinch the title.

It was double delight for the family when Vaishali defeated GM Jonny Hector in the final round to take her points tally to 7.5 and score her first GM norm and second IM norm. She finished overall 15th in the competition.