Sweden’s World No. 25 Matilda Ekholm and India’s Sanil Shetty put up a fine display of attacking table tennis to register a comfortable 10-5 victory for RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata in the Ultimate Table Tennis in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Ekholm began her team’s charge with an emphatic 3-0 win in the opening women’s singles encounter against Puneri Paltan.

Shetty finished it for his team, pouncing on the opportunity surprise his Indian counterpart, Harmeet Desai, with a 2-1 win to clinch the tie for Kolkata.

In between, Shetty and Ekholm joined hands to eke out a crucial 2-1 victory in the mixed doubles to put their team in the driver’s seat.

Ekholm set the tone for the day, getting the better of Germany’s Sabine Winter 3-0. It began as an even contest but Ekholm slowly asserted herself, even winning a spectacular rally that lasted 30 shots.

After taking the first set 11-9, she raced away in the remaining two [11-5, 11-6] to give Kolkata an early three-point lead.

German recruit Benedikt Duda then produce a sensational upset, overcoming Chuang Chih-Yuan rather comfortably. He won the first two sets on six and four before yielding the third at 8-11.

The mixed doubles was a close affair, with Shetty and Ekholm locked in an intense battle with Desai and Winter for supremacy.

Winter defended smartly to help Pune take the first set. But Shetty and Ekholm Matlida came into their own, attacking with gusto. The match was evenly poised till 7-7 before Kolkata pulled away for a 11-8 victory.

The final set too was dominated by Shetty and Ekhom, at one point putting them 9-4 ahead. Desai and Winter fought back to 9-10 but couldn’t finish it off.

In the reverse men’s singles, Desai stormed away to a 6-2 lead only to see Shetty claw his back in. Shetty dragged the set to 8-10 but that’s where it stopped.

The second set was tantalisingly close, with neither player conceding ground. They went neck and neck all the way till 10-10 till Shetty gobbled up the golden point.

The same story unfolded in the final set too, though Shetty was well poised at 10-8. Desai saved two match points but eventually lost on another golden point.

India’s star player Manika Batra tamed Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 in the final fixture.