Tamil Nadu cricketer N Jagadeesan on Wednesday said being around the likes of MS Dhoni and R Ashwin has helped him improve, reported PTI.

Being part of the storied IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for a couple of seasons now has helped him learn how to cope with pressure while picking the brains of Dhoni, the team’s skipper.

“There are a lot of things you can learn when you are there with legends like MS Dhoni, Mike Hussey, Suresh Raina... especially being part of CSK team you get to learn how you can cope with any situation... whatever the situation, all the players are so experienced and they know how to take it calmly. So that helps me a lot,” he told PTI in an interaction.

Jagadeesan, a dashing right-hander, who is playing for Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League, said being part of the CSK set-up and learning to cope with pressure had given him confidence to deal with various situations.

He has been in good form for Dragons in the TNPL, scoring 235 runs so far. The ‘keeper-batsman said he was happy to pick Dhoni’s brains and would love to finish games like him.

“From Dhoni obviously, the way he strikes the stumps to do stumpings and all is amazing. So, obviously, I would like to be as fast as MSD and not only that when it comes to batting I’d love to finish the game like him. He is always up for a conversation and if I have a doubt about wicketkeeping he is ready to help me..,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also praised Dragons’ teammate and captain Ashwin for his leadership and passing on knowledge to the young players.

“Obviously, Ashwin is very innovative when it comes to captaincy. At the same time, he is someone who encourages a lot and you know, it is also having a captain of his stature is very big morale booster for the whole team.

“So, having him in the middle is always good because no matter what kind of situation or pressure it is, because he is always there to guide all the youngsters,” Jagadeesan said.

He said it was a special feeling to open with fellow Coimbatore player C Hari Nishaanth as they had played together from a young age.