A fortnight after the World Cup final, umpiring standards in cricket was back in focus yet again on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on Thursday.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes tore through Australia’s batting line-up with Steve Smith fighting a lone battle to keep the rampant hosts at bay. But it was the two officials — Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar — who caught the attention on social media.

The visitors were struggling at 154/8 at tea in the game at Edgbaston, with Broad (4/38) and Woakes (3/35) sharing seven wickets between them.

Smith, one of three Australia players returning to Test action after serving lengthy bans for ball-tampering, was unbeaten at tea and leading a desperate fightback.

England’s performance was especially impressive given James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled just four overs before going for a scan on a right calf injury.

Australia struggled to combat the moving ball in English conditions but the true worth of their score will only become apparent when England, shot out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord’s last week, bat.

Dangerous left-handed opener Warner was lbw to Broad for two and did not bother with a review, even though technology suggested the ball would have missed leg stump. Even before that, he was out caught behind first ball but was not given out and England did not review either.

As the initial exultant cheers from the crowd at an early wicket died down, Warner was subjected to a prolonged chorus of boos on his walk back to the pavilion, with spectators in the Hollies Stand waving strips of sandpaper and shouting “cheerio”.

Usman Khawaja then departed for 13, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes although, in an innings where the umpires had several decisions overturned, England needed a review to confirm a dismissal that left Australia 35/3.

Smith and Travis Head saw Australia to a lunch score of 83/3. But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 ended when Head was lbw to Woakes for 35, with new batsman Matthew Wade falling in similar fashion to leave Australia 105/5. The latter was given not out and was overturned on review.

In between those dismissals, Smith successfully reviewed after being given out lbw for 34 to Broad after not playing a shot.

An undaunted Smith completed a 119-ball fifty featuring just four fours, with Peter Siddle seven not out at tea after overturning an lbw decision on nought following a clear inside edge. Before that, James Pattinson did not review after being given out lbw. By the tea interval, seven wrong decisions were made in the match.

What are your thoughts on the umpiring in #Ashes opener?



How many more blunders? Any guesses? #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/CjutBPyMbx — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 1, 2019

The umpires came for plenty of criticism on Twitter:

Umpires having an absolute mare here!! #AUSvENG — Bernie Vince (@bvince23) August 1, 2019

Not sure what’s worse ... The Batting or the Umpiring ... !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2019

Update ! England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Aust. And the batting has lacked any intent as the Australians have looked nervous, all this equals 119/7 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Be it World Cup or the Ashes, the quality of umpiring only deteriorating further.

The most overlooked aspect of the game #EngvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 1, 2019

Basically the discussion before taking any review today is



"The umpire gave it not out. It's gotta be out."

"The umpire gave it out. So it's gotta be not out." #Ashes — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2019

"The standard of umpiring today has been ordinary," says Michael Atherton. There have been six poor decisions from umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson. #Ashes #ENGvAUS — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 1, 2019

Test match bowling , village umpiring and poor batting. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 1, 2019

I never thought I'd see an umpire struggle more than Tony Hill in 2013 but both at once today is quite something #Ashes — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) August 1, 2019

Ok our batting is making me feel a bit crook but these umpires must not be allowed to do another Test this series. This is just so embarrassing its beyond comprehension on day 1 of the Ashes 😩🙈😩🙈🏏 #accountability — Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) August 1, 2019

Wow. Can you change umpires mid game? This is actually the worst I’ve ever seen — Nick Wade (@nick_wade) August 1, 2019

Don't know what's funnier: Australia batting so badly, the umpires having such a shocker, or the shell-shocked Aussies failing to take reviews that would have saved them.

Anyway, all most amusing. #ashes2019 pic.twitter.com/GIq7afpXui — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 1, 2019

This has been, it must be said, a very poor day of umpiring so far #ashes2019 — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) August 1, 2019