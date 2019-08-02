Steve Smith was banned from cricket for 12 months after the ball-tampering scandal that broke out in South Africa in 2018. But in the first Test after the ban ended, Smith began from where he left.
Playing the first Ashes Test against England on Thursday, the former Australia captain scored one of the best Ashes centuries and helped his team recovered from a disastrous position of 128/8 to post 284 in the first innings at Edgbaston.
Smith was at his fighting best in his 144-run innings which held Australia together till the end. Not only the conditions were difficult, the crowd booed Smith and even depicted him crying as he had after he was banned last year.
But he answered everything with his bat which prompted many experts and former cricketers to raise the batsman.
