Steve Smith was banned from cricket for 12 months after the ball-tampering scandal that broke out in South Africa in 2018. But in the first Test after the ban ended, Smith began from where he left.

Playing the first Ashes Test against England on Thursday, the former Australia captain scored one of the best Ashes centuries and helped his team recovered from a disastrous position of 128/8 to post 284 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

Smith was at his fighting best in his 144-run innings which held Australia together till the end. Not only the conditions were difficult, the crowd booed Smith and even depicted him crying as he had after he was banned last year.

But he answered everything with his bat which prompted many experts and former cricketers to raise the batsman.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for the former Aussie skipper after one of his best ever Test knocks:

A knock for the ages from this bloke.



Steve Smith finished with 144 from 219 balls with 16 fours and a couple of sixes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/4EMVHMgpYC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 1, 2019

Really was an extraordinary innings from Steve Smith in his comeback test, an innings full of guts , intensity and tenacity .

From 122/8 , he has taken Australia to 284. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jwapJu5FLi — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith's first innings score in last 17 Ashes Tests:



138*, 31, 6, 111, 19, 115, 33, 215, 7, 6, 143, 141*, 40, 239, 76, 83, 144 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 1, 2019

What a 100 for Steve Smith. Under difficult conditions, arguably one of the best batsman in Test Cricket. #Ashes — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2019

Just how good is Steve Smith in white flannels....another ton. Given the context and his team’s situation, it’ll be at par with the one he scored in Pune. Grit. Determination. Best Test batsman on the planet?? #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith becomes the first man to get a Test hundred in a numbered shirt #Ashes — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith 144 (219)



At the fall of 8th wkt: 42 (110)

Since: 102 (109)



The best innings of #Ashes2019 have come right on the first day of the series...!!!#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 1, 2019

If you are still booing someone after an innings like that, I'm going to assume you're not really someone who appreciates and understands cricket. #Ashes #ENGvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 1, 2019

From rock bottom to Ashes 💯. An innings to be massively admired. For Steve Smith’s own circumstances and that of the team #EngvAus #Ashes — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) August 1, 2019

Whatever you think of Steve Smith,,,,the context of this test hundred must be appreciated for its sheer skill, tenacity and single-mindedness. Must rank very high on his list of 24💯’s. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 1, 2019

trying to get Smith out: pic.twitter.com/5f31b9uvco — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith has shown his class. Again. Genuine great in test cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2019

One of the all time Outstanding Test Innings ... To do that in his 1st Innings back in Test Cricket is remarkable ... Sometimes you have to admire greatness ... @stevesmith49 is some player ... #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2019

Such a Sweet Revenge ! Steve Smith 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eifATvzUCE — A∂itуα (@Aditya__17) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith - incredible innings,the resilience...! #TheAshes — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 1, 2019

Holding back the tears: that really is a special century from Steve Smith. What a player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 1, 2019

Incredible day of Test cricket. England on top at 122-8. Sheer determination from Steve Smith to take them to 284 and 💯 on return. And Broad outstanding with 5 wickets. #lovetestcricket — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 1, 2019

Steve Smith is the world’s best Test batsman. Should never have been banned for a year #TheAshes — Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 1, 2019

Gem of an innings by Steve Smith on his comeback. 24th Test century. Bad news for England is only two have come in a losing cause. Both in the subcontinent. #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 1, 2019

Without the context—strip away the sandpaper, ignore the ban and forget the tears—that's a high class innings: with his team up against it and with the ball moving round corners, Smith stood tall. Now throw in the context - and that's legendary. What a way to return. #Ashes — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 1, 2019

We’ll leave you with a tweet that sums up British humour: