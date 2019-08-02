Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki and 2019 India Open silver medallist Govind Sahani assured two more medals for India by entering the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Solanki, a bronze medallist at this year’s India Open, defeated Russia’s Maksim Chernyshev 3-2 in a split-decision verdict to enter the last-four round of 56kg category on Thursday. He initially played patiently against his Russian opponent before increasing the tempo with a flurry of punches to secure the win.

Later, Sahani, a silver medallist at the GeeBee Boxing earlier this year, outboxed Tajikistan’s Shermukhammad Rustamov in the 49kg category to earn the first RSC win of the tournament.

Sahani dominated the proceedings from the word go and showed great display of his attacking prowess. He continued the onslaught throughout the match, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the third round.

However, it was curtains for Ashish Insha in the quarter-finals of the 52kg division, losing 1-4 to Russia’s Islamitdin Alisoltanov. The match was in the balance till the last round before Ashish conceded a few clear punches in the dying minutes of the tie to suffer the defeat.

The 2018 India Open gold medallist Sanjeet had to forego his bout against Russian counterpart Daniel Lutai after suffering a cut on his forehead in the first round of the match. India are assured of six medals as four women and two men have reached the semi-finals.