Upcoming southpaw pistol shooter Adarsh Singh outclassed his rivals on the concluding day of the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting Competition in New Delhi.

The 17-year-old, yet to complete his first full year as a senior India international, won gold in both the men’s and junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Adarsh shot a classy 584 to top in both the qualification rounds, his score way above the second ranked shooter in both the competitions.

The Haryana lad then won the men’s final 27-26, overcoming a poor start of one out of five hits, to edge out Army marksman Gurmeet in a tense finish as both shot identical 3’s to end the duel. Punjab’s Anhad Jawanda bagged bronze with a score of 22 in the six-man final.

In the junior event, Adarsh had it comparatively easier, overcoming Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh 30-27 to claim a double on the day. Haryana’s Ayush Sangwan won bronze with a score of 21.