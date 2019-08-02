The Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday ended in a tie with both teams locked at 20-20. The two sides were locked at 19-19 with 30 seconds left for the match when Telugu’s star raider Siddharth Desai attempted the final raid.

UP’s Sumit went out of the mat and the Titans got a crucial point and almost had the game in the bag at 20-19 before an unexpected turn of events. Desai’s teammates entered the mat before the final whistle was blown, resulting in UP being given a “technical point” by match officials, leading to the match ending as a tie.

As early as a sixth minute, UP removed Desai as he went in for an unsuccessful raid to reduce the gap to 3-5.

A successful raid by Monu Goyat and two successful tackles helped UP to reduce the deficit to 6-7 in the 12th minute. The two teams were locked in a neck and neck battle, even as Telugu inched ahead to 9-7. But with some good tackles and raids, UP made it 11-11 going into the break.

Titans began the second half with a successful tackle to go 12-11 ahead, but UP pulled back one to make it 12-12. UP raider Shrikant Jadhav failed under pressure as Telugu picked up a point to make it 13-12. But even Titans’ star raider Desai faltered as UP collected a point to make it 13-13. With just nine minutes to go, the two sides were locked at 15-15.

However, a couple of successful tackles and with Desai picking up a point, Telugu moved 18-15 ahead. But a timely Super Tackle by UP Yoddha followed by a successful raid helped UP Yoddha level the scores at 18-18. Both teams successfully tackled their opponents as the scores were levelled at 19-19 before the late drama unfolded.