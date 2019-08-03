Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the men’s doubles final at the Thailand Open on Saturday with an impressive victory against South Korean former world champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol. The Indian pair came back from squandering match points in the second game to win 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in an hour and three minutes on Saturday.

They will now play their first final at a Super 500 and above level event.

In the first game, Satwik and Chirag, who are the last remaining Indians in the competition, did brilliantly to hold their nerves after their opponents had gotten off to a fast start. The game was neck and neck after the mid-game interval but the Indians stepped up right at the end to take the lead in the match.

The unseeded Indians were down 12-18 in the second game but made a dramatic comeback – winning a thrilling 39-shot rally in the process – to get to match point at 21-20. They squandered that opportunity and then another one at 22-21 as the South Koreans fought back to clinch the game.

Sung Hyun and Baek Cheol had the momentum going into the decider but the Indians simply didn’t give them a chance. They dominated the third game to take a 17-4 lead before the the South Koreans won the next five out of eight points. But the Indians didn’t panic and closed out a memorable win.

The clutch play and composure in nervy moments was a highlight of the match and will serve as a morale booster in the tough test that awaits them in the final.

They will face third seeds Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the final on Sunday. The Chinese pair defeated Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-13, 22-20 in the other semi-final on Saturday.