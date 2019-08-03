Indian golfer Diksha Dagar missed the cut at the Women’s British Open after carding a disappointing seven-over 79 in the second round in Woburn.

While she was dejected at missing out on weekend action, Dagar said she was richer in experience after playing two Majors in three weeks. She will tee up at the Scottish Open next.

It took Dagar 32 holes to get her first birdie of the week as she birdied the Par-3 14th, after five bogeys on first day and another seven in first 13 holes on the second day. She birdied the 14th and then bogeyed the 18th.

Interestingly, also missing the cut at 12-over for former world No 1 Lydia Ko (76-80) and behind them was Laura Davies (82-75) at 13-over. Another player to tie with Dagar was South African Esther Henseleit (78-78), who is the leading rookie of 2019 on Ladies European Tour.

Ashleigh Buhai (65-67) of South Africa made good use of the perfect playing conditions to hold on to the top spot at 12-under par 132, three strokes ahead of Hinako Shibuno (66-69), a 20-year-old rookie on the Japan LPGA. Buhai was four better than Lizette Salas (69-67) of the US.

There were players from nine different countries in the top-13 and 11 major champions were within striking distance of the lead.

Lahiri shoots second bogey free card

Anirban Lahiri savoured another bogey-free day to add a second successive three-under 67 to be placed Tied-38th at the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

Lahiri, who needs a very good result this week to find his way back into the Play-offs beginning next week, had three birdies and no bogeys in his 67 for a total of six-under 134.

He had a great day, finding 17 of the 18 greens. He also had 11 of the 14 fairways. However most of his iron shots were in the 15-28 feet range and twice were 45 and 55 feet.

But he did well to get his first putts inside five-six feet for par or birdie. Only on the 12th, he needed to hole a 13-foot for par. Lahiri’s first birdie was on the 529-yard par-5 fifth when he hit the green in two and two putted for birdie. On the par-4 11th, Lahiri’s 171-yard approach to 4 feet, set himself up for the second birdie.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in three and holed a three-foot putt for birdie to get to three-under for the round.

Meanwhile Korea’s Byeong Hun An stayed in first place, following up a first round of 62 with a 65. He is now 13-under and one clear of Brice Garnett (64-64).

First round co-leader, Sungjae Im, along with Webb Simpson, Adam Svensson, Patton Kizzire, Mackenzie Hughes and Josh Teater are tied for third at 11-under.