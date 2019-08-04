Thailand Open men’s doubles final as it happened: Satwik / Chirag stun world champs to clinch gold
The first major title for the up and coming Indian pair.
Live updates
2.38 pm: A historic triumph. They have beaten no less than the reigning World Champions to win their first Super 500 title. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, take a bow! That’s it from us for the moment. Stay tuned for reactions and more.
2.35 pm: A win that will be remembered for a long, long time! Satwik / Chirag, the unseeded Indian pair, are Thailand Open champions, after defeating the 2014 and 2018 world champions in the semifinal and final.
2.33 pm: WHAT A MOMENT!
2.31 pm: A historic moment for Indian badminton. They have become the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a Super 500 title.
Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 18-21 Satwik / Chirag
Satwik and Chirag throw themselves on the floor... celebrations that show what it means to them!! What a historic moment for Indian badminton. Satwik says he is speechless.
Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 18-21 Satwik / Chirag
WHAT A MOMENT, WHAT A WIN, WHAT A PAIR! SATWIK AND CHIRAG HAVE DONE IT!
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 18-20 Satwik / Chirag
LONGEST RALLY! 32 SHOTS! TWO MATCH POINTS, INDIA!
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 18-19 Satwik / Chirag
Chirag then sends the shuttle long from the backcourt. So tense! Liu has the serve and it looks like the shuttle has just landed in from Chirag... or has it? NO! Successful challenge from the Chinese and its a massive moment in the game! Instead of match points, its 18-19 on Liu’s serve.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 16-19 Satwik / Chirag
This is around the time the Chinese ran away with it in the second game. They have the serve back with a big smash from Liu. Chirag with swift net play and Indians are two points away!
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 15-18 Satwik / Chirag
The Chinese pair were fighting back but superb play from Chirag at the backcourt to help the Indians win back the serve. Satwik does well defensively in the next point but Li’s aggression pays off. Oh, Li with a service error after that! Serve back with Satwik. Liu’s body smash at Satwik keeps the Chinese in the hunt. Chirag with some superb net play off the next point and finds the open space in the court somehow!
Screengrab: Satwik was on his knees but he somehow managed to get the shuttle back and help his team win the point. Phew.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 11-15 Satwik / Chirag
Good perseverance from Satwik and with the help of a net he wins the point. An error from Chirag, that is followed by an aggressive point by Satwik to reestablish a four-point lead.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 10-13 Satwik / Chirag
Terrific combination play from the Indians once again and Satwik finishes with a booming smash. Four point lead! Liu puts Satwik under pressure to win the serve back.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 9-12 Satwik / Chirag
Great defending from Chirag and he forces the error from the World champs. Service back with the Indians.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 9-11 Satwik / Chirag
Once again, the Indians lead at the mid-game interval. They won one game and lost the other. Which way will this one go? Chirag foiled a bit at the net. Li / Liu have the serve back.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 8-11 Satwik / Chirag
The Chinese duo continue to play aggressive badminton in the decider. Misjudgment from Chirag at the baseline but he follows that up with a brilliant return winner. And more good play from Chirag and the Indians have a 3-point lead at thge final change of ends!!
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 6-8 Satwik / Chirag
With Chirag on the floor, Satwik keeps the Indians in the rally and then the former gets up to finish off the point with a superb smash!! A lucky net chord too for the Indian duo in the middle of all that. WHAT A POINT! The Indians now move ahead.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 6-6 Satwik / Chirag
Chirag’s turn to hit a return winner. Satwik with some good backcourt play to reduce the deficit to 1 again. Follows that up with a booming smash! We are level in the decider!
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 5-3 Satwik / Chirag:
The Indians win the serve back on an error and Satwik shows urgency at the net to reduce the gap to one. Li with a booming smash from the backcourt to take the serve back. Indians on the backfoot.
Decider, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18, 4-1 Satwik / Chirag:
Momentum is a dangerous thing and it’s in favour of the Chinese pair at the moment. Couple of unforced errors early on from both Chirag and Satwik.
Second game stats: So close for so long and then the Chinese pulled away at the end! Can the Indians recover from that?
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 21-18 Satwik / Chirag:
The World Champions find a way! Just when it mattered, the no 3 seeds step up and win 5 points on the trot to force the decider!
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 20-18 Satwik / Chirag:
Chirag with some great defending but Li / Liu have two game points!
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 19-18 Satwik / Chirag:
An error from Chirag at the backcourt. And we are back level again! Liu has the serve and can close it out. Satwik with an error at the net.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 17-18 Satwik / Chirag:
One of the longer rallies of the match, this time Chirag sets up a good point for the Indian duo reestablish a two-point lead. Satwik with a stunning tweener!!! But the point goes in favour of the Chinese.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 15-17 Satwik / Chirag:
A booming smash from Satwik down the line and the Indians are back in the lead. Then the teenager shows he has a superb frontcourt game too, forcing an error from Li / Liu. Two-point lead for the Indians. Li, then, with a clever return to win the serve back. Chirag shows good aggression to take the serve back again.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 13-13 Satwik / Chirag:
A successful challenge from Chirag and the scores are back level. Good stuff.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 13-12 Satwik / Chirag:
In no time, the Chinese duo level things up after the interval. And a return error from Satwik means it’s 12-11 in favour of China. Misjudgement from Satwik at the sideline as he returns a shuttle that was dropping wide and India lose that rally. Chirag has the serve back after a mighty fortunate net chord. But the momentum seems to be shifting in favour of the Chinese.
Bharat mata ki jai heard at the venue... can the Indians hang on?
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 9-11 Satwik / Chirag:
More good backcourt play from Satwik and India have a 10-8 lead. Li comes up with a big play to reduce the deficit and take the serve back but Liu makes another error to give the Indians yet another 2-point lead at the interval.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 7-9 Satwik / Chirag:
Oh, dear! Chirag misses a simple forehand and nets it, 5-6. Good combination from the Indians in the next point and they have the serve back at 5-7. The duo trade errors and service is back with India at 8-6. And another serve error from Chirag! Easy points being given away from Indians. Satwik then comes up with a big play to keep the lead.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 4-6 Satwik / Chirag:
Miscommunication between the world champions followed by an aggressive point from Chirag at the net and Indians move up 5-2 in the lead. The Chinese pair fights back with a couple of aggressive points, Li taking control at the net.
Second game, Li / Liu 19-21, 1-4 Satwik / Chirag:
A good start for the Indians in the 2nd game too, taking an early 4-1 lead. Just the one longish rally, else the trend of short, swift points continue.
First game stats: At 19-18, a flicked serve for the ages from Satwik. Youngest player on court, has been the best player on court too. Superb stuff. First blood, India.
First game, Li / Liu 19-21 Satwik / Chirag:
Superb play from Liu as the Chinese save one game point. But an error from the world champions gives Indians the opening game!
First game, Li / Liu 18-20 Satwik / Chirag:
The World champs put Chirag under pressure and level it up again. Chirag does well in the next point at the net to win the serve back at 18-17. And then produces a silly error on serve! Level at 18-18. Li then sends a return long! Serve with Satwik at 19-18. And a stunning flicked serve from Satwik! Game points.
First game, Li / Liu 16-17 Satwik / Chirag:
Challenge from Chirag and its unsuccessful. Level again. A lucky net chord for Satwik results in a point for India, and that’s followed by miscommunication (or a mishit from Shetty) results in Satwik sprawled on the floor! Level again at 16-16. Satwik’s smash puts India back in the lead.
First game, Li / Liu 14-14 Satwik / Chirag:
The world champs close the deficit to one point with two sharp rallies. India win the serve back at 14-12. First real rally of the match and it ends with Satwik finding the net. Another error from the teenager and we are back on level terms!
First game, Li / Liu 10-13 Satwik / Chirag:
Satwik has pulled off three amazing three return winners in this game so far! The world champions being continuously caught off guard.
First game, Li / Liu 9-11 Satwik / Chirag:
Aggressive play from Chirag at the net and India take a deserved 2-point lead into the mid-game interval in the opening game.
First game, Li / Liu 9-10 Satwik / Chirag:
Very few rallies in this game so far... it’s all quickfire at the moment. Boom, boom. Complete contrast to the women’s doubles final we saw earlier. Clever play from Satwik at the net (second return winner) and India lead 10-6. A silly error after that by Satwik and Li / Liu get the serve back. Miscommunication between the Indians and it’s 8-10. Satwik then sends one long.
First game, Li / Liu 3-7 Satwik / Chirag:
The players trade points and then Liu misses a return to give the Indians a two-point lead. Make that three points, as Li nets one from background. Another return error and the Indians go up 7-4. Good start!
First game, Li / Liu 2-3 Satwik / Chirag:
A return error from Satwik to start and then he wins the next point all by himself at the net. Li then sends the shuttle long off Chirag’s serve. Tight start to the game. The Indians win the serve back with Satwik’s big smash.
First game, Li / Liu 0-0 Satwik / Chirag:
The world champions to serve. We are all set.
1.23 pm: Li / Liu are not just the reigning world champions, they are also former world No 1. This is a massive challenge for the Indians, who were looking for their first ever Super 500-plus title.
1.20 pm: Here we go... the players are out on court!
1.16 pm: This will be the second meeting between Satwik / Chirag and Li / Liu. The Chinese pair won their first meeting in June this year at Australia Open 21-19, 21-18. It was a close match, with the Indian duo going toe-to-toe with the world champions in the first game. The 2nd game was turning out to be fairly simple for Li / Liu when they were leading 19-13 and even had six match points. The Indian pair saved four of those!
1.08 pm: The World Championships bronze medallists from Japan have won the Thailand Open gold medal. Tanaka and Yonemeto win in 84 minutes against Li and Du. After the presentation formalities, Satwik and Chirag will take the court.
12.45 pm: Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty overcame former world champs in the semi-final on Saturday. They now face the reigning World Champions in the final, as they eye their first ever Super 500 title.
12.38 pm: After 58 minutes of badminton, the women’s doubles final is level at one-game each. The wait continues for Satwik and Chirag behind the scenes.
12.35 pm: The ongoing women’s doubles final is turning into an epic. Long rally after long rally between China’s Du / Li and Japan’ Tanaka / Yonemoto. The Japanese duo won the first game 21-19, the Chinese pair are on the verge of forcing a decider.
11.50 am: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the men’s doubles final at the Thailand Open on Saturday with an impressive victory against former world champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol from South Korea.
In the final today, they will face third seeds Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen from China. The teams have played against each other once before – at the Australian Open in 2019 – with the Chinese pair coming up trumps in straight games 21-19, 21-18.
On Saturday, the Indian pair fought back after squandering match points in the second game to win 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in an hour and three minutes on Saturday.
They will now play their first final at a Super 500 and above level event. It is scheduled to be the second match of the programme, after the women’s doubles.