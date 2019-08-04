Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday as they became the first Indian doubles pair to win a Superseries 500 and higher-level event. The duo defeated Chinese third seeds Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-18, 18-21, 21-18.
Satwik and Chirag were unseeded in the tournament and had an incredible run to the title in Bangkok. They defeated the sixth seeds and Asian Games silver medallists in the second round, the 2014 World Champions in the semi-finals and the reigning World Champions in the summit clash.
