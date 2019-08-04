Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday as they became the first Indian doubles pair to win a Superseries 500 and higher-level event. The duo defeated Chinese third seeds Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-18, 18-21, 21-18.

Satwik and Chirag were unseeded in the tournament and had an incredible run to the title in Bangkok. They defeated the sixth seeds and Asian Games silver medallists in the second round, the 2014 World Champions in the semi-finals and the reigning World Champions in the summit clash.

Thailand Open men’s doubles final as it happened: Satwik / Chirag stun world champs to clinch gold

Twitter was full of praise for Satwik and Chirag, here are some reactions:

Three years ago, @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 were ranked 163rd in the world. By next week, they'll be in the top 10 in the world rankings. It has been a meteoric rise for them.@BAI_Media @GoSportsVoices #ThailandOpenSuper500 — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 3, 2019

What a proud moment.. they have proved what they are capable of @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 #thailandopen2019 pic.twitter.com/CNb0PJdJ2t — Pranaav Jerry Chopra (@pranaav6) August 4, 2019

What did I just witness? Still can't get over it! Just got goosebumps witnessing history! What a performance under pressure from @satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04, what placements & what composure! For long we knew a big title was coming & it's here! And this is only the start! 👏 — Sudeshna Banerjee (@Sudsports) August 4, 2019

Indian men’s badminton doubles duo of Satwik Reddy-Chirag Shetty beat world #2 Chinese duo Li Jun Hui-Li Yu Chen 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 at the #ToyotaThailandOpen Super 500 to win the biggest title of their career. @KirenRijiju congratulates the athletes on this fantastic win. — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 4, 2019

They did it🥇🥇🥇 I am so so proud of you boys, @team_satwik @Shettychirag04 congratulations and celebrations 🥳 🥳 i am so happy 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 4, 2019

@satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 🇮🇳

The dreams of more than a billion just came true today! Satwik & Chirag put India on the doubles map with their as well as India's biggest doubles title ever! Here's hoping this is just the start! 👏🏼🎉#ThailandOpen2019 #IndiaOnTheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/MRkHaijsAg — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019

What a performance from @Shettychirag04 / @satwiksairaj !! Have not seen an Indian MD pair play with this kind of confidence in recent times ! Literally toyed around with the former world champs in the 3rd game ! My money is on our boys in tomorrow’s finals ! @team_satwik — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) August 3, 2019

Satwik and Chirag have shown that anything is possible when you ‘believe’. This is just so huge for Indian sport. Congrats ⁦@BAI_Media⁩ ⁦@Media_SAI⁩ ⁦@GoSportsVoices⁩ pic.twitter.com/XBBoGxdxhQ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019

Congrats Satwik and Chirag. You guys are simply outstanding. Pathbreakers for Men’s doubles baddy in the country 👏👏👏🇮🇳🏸 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 4, 2019

Too good to be true... so proud of these guys :’)



It might be only a BWF500, but there were 9 out of top 10 MD pairs in the draw, and yet Satwik-Chirag won it.



Worth all the hype!! — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 4, 2019

Speechless .... the lump in throat will take some time in clearing .... damn proud !! @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj #thailandopen2019 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏 — Arun (@Armenon83) August 4, 2019

YO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



What a win for #SatwikChirag!! Biggest win of their career to become #ThailandOpen500 champs, after beating Reigning World Champs Chinese!!



Different type of match, not too many long rallies, but those last 2 pts were just exquisite, esp the 2nd last one.. — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 4, 2019

HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED!



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have become THE FIRST INDIAN DOUBLES PAIR to win Superseries/Super 500+ title; a drought since 2007 that has been ended!



WOW WHAT A JOURNEY!

Beating 2014, 2018 World Champions in SF AND FINAL!#ThailandOpenSuper500 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) August 4, 2019