Gautam Gambhir has yet again made a scathing attack on former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini’s entry in the Delhi Ranji team after the fast bowler made an impressive debut for the country in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old Saini claimed three wickets for 17 runs to star in India’s four-wicket win against the Windies at Lauderhill in USA on Saturday. Former India opener Gambhir took the opportunity to take a dig at the two ex India players through Twitter.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

Bedi and Chauhan were part of a faction of the Delhi and District Cricket Association members who did not approve of Gambhir’s move to bring in Haryana-born Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. They had questioned how an ‘outsider’ could get into the Delhi team.

This was not the first time Gambhir had taken a potshot at Bedi and Chauhan. He had done the same when Saini made it to India’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last year. Saini, however, did not play in that Test.

My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2018

Saini had said earlier that he owed his success to Gambhir and a few other senior Delhi players.

‘Have nothing against Navdeep: Bedi’

Gambhir may have launched a scathing attack on Bedi but the former India captain doesn’t feel like responding in kind as “he can’t stoop to conquer”.



Gambhir and Bedi have always had differences on various issues related to Delhi cricket and the 2011 World Cup hero didn’t take it too well when the latter allegedly questioned Saini’s selection a day before his first-class debut in 2013.



Bedi had expressed his displeasure on the pacer’s selection by allegedly writing a letter to then DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

“I don’t believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it’s his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry’s,” Bedi told PTI refusing to take Gambhir’s name.

However, Bedi denied that he had ever publicly questioned the merit of Saini’s selection in the Delhi team despite being from Haryana domicile.

“Who am I? I wasn’t in any position of DDCA. I see that he (Gambhir) hasn’t sobered even after becoming a Member of Parliament,” Bedi said referring to the first time MP from East Delhi.

Asked about Saini, Bedi replied: “The kid is outstanding. But I have only seen him on TV. Also, he has just played one game for India. We should wait for some more time,” he concluded.