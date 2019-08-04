Australia’s Steve Smith scored the second hundred of his comeback Test when he reached three figures against England again in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.

That followed his 144 in the first innings of what was the former Australia captain’s first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Only four Australia batsmen have made hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test – Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03). Smith has now scored more than 1,000 runs in his past 10 Ashes innings.

Twitter was left in awe of Smith’s feat on Sunday, here are some reactions:

Smudge is officially having a net... Bad news for England, cause he’s never out in the nets and he bats forever! #gun #genius — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith: Test batsman: Peerless in his generation. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 4, 2019

Debut: twin 💯 in a Test match for Steven Smith 🥂



Relatively important In the context of this Test 🤔#Smithtastic#Ashes 2019 pic.twitter.com/kFL8BtA3Rv — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) August 4, 2019

This is how I imagine things will look when Smith’s innings finishes pic.twitter.com/Qz7omboS9Q — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) August 4, 2019

What if Steve Smith never stops batting. What if the police have to be called — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) August 4, 2019

Great fight back from Aust. Another 100 runs puts them as favourites to win from there.Smith freakish! — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 4, 2019

Twin tons, all smiles. Steve Smith 103 not out. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5U8ZGfq7K1 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) August 4, 2019

To put Steve Smith’s batting into context, he could now make 16 consecutive ducks and he would still average over 50 in Test cricket 😳🏏 #Ashes2019 — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) August 4, 2019

Suffice to say the Australian batting line up looks that little bit more solid with Steve Smith back in the team.... — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith: not Bradman (there will be only one 99.94 man) but surely modern day Bradmanesque.. a test comeback to best comebacks! SALUTE!👍👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith is one mentally tough player. Fantastic stuff — Scooter (@ScooterMcNeice) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith – twin hundreds in the first #Ashes Test.



Like it's nothing. Freak. pic.twitter.com/bZxC0pBt5t — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 4, 2019

What a way to come back into Test cricket 🏏 Steve Smith keep going!! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qHDVvto9wG — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith’s fifty was greeted by the shortest recorded boo of the English summer, lasting all of 4 seconds and two counts. Boos are fading, Smith is winning #ashes #ashes2019 #ENGvAUS @cricbuzz — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith the best I’ve seen do it in my time. I think he now pips Punter. Agree? #ashes — Xavier Ellis (@XaviEllis18) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith was added in Australian side to play his first Ashes Test so that he could bring a good atmosphere in the team with his jokes and fun. He still does the same, but by his batting.



"I've been told that I've got to come into the side and be fun," Smith. #Ashes — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 4, 2019