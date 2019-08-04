Australia’s Steve Smith scored the second hundred of his comeback Test when he reached three figures against England again in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.
That followed his 144 in the first innings of what was the former Australia captain’s first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Only four Australia batsmen have made hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test – Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03). Smith has now scored more than 1,000 runs in his past 10 Ashes innings.
Twitter was left in awe of Smith’s feat on Sunday, here are some reactions: