All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who starred in India’s win in the second T20 International against the West Indies, said support from pace colleagues makes the job easy for spinners in targeting the opposition’s middle order.

The 28-year-old smashed a quick-fire 20 off 13 balls before dismissing Nicholas Pooran [19] and danger-man Rovman Powell [54] with his left-arm spin in the weather-hit game on Sunday.

“When your fast bowlers pick up early wickets, it makes our job quite easy. If they are two-three down then we [spinners] can come and focus on the middle order,” Krunal said at the post-match conference.

Rohit Sharma’s half-century powered India to 167/5 after electing to bat.

India’s new-ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar then provided early breakthroughs to reduce West Indies to 8/2 in the first three overs.

“In both the games we got the breaks up front, Washington also bowled well and Bhuvi is world class. It’s a good that everyone is contributing in the team with the bat and the ball.”

The 28-year-old, who was also adjudged player of the match, said the wicket aided spinners and performances like these help boost the confidence. He returned with the figures of 1/20 and 2/23 in the first and second games respectively.

“I’m happy with how I’ve bowled in the series. I bowled four overs in the first game and today also I bowled three. The wicket was slightly helpful for spin which helped me as well. It’s a good confidence booster when you represent your country, contribute to wins and get these kinds of wickets.”

Nisarg Chokshi, one of Krunal’s childhood friends, had come to watch and support his Gujarat mate play.

“It’s a proud feeling for me [to bowl in front of friends and family] and I’m sure they are proud too. He is my childhood friend and we used to play together in the Under-12 and Under-14. Good to see him come and support me.”

The first two T20I’s of the series were played in the United States and the all-rounder said it was a good experience playing in Florida.

“Great experience playing in USA. Of what I’ve heard, cricket is developing fine over here and everyone was looking forward to playing here. Both games were close so it was a good experience. Plenty of Indians here too,” Krunal added.