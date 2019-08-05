American point guard DJ Cooper was handed a two-year suspension by the International Basketball Federation in 2018 for committing fraud in a doping test.

According to a report by Eurohoops, the 28-year-old had given a dope test and the result showed that he was pregnant. He tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin, which is a hormone produced by the placenta in pregnant women.

As it turned out, Cooper had used the urine of his pregnant girlfriend for the drug test but got caught by the FIBA.

He had been asked to do the dope test so that he could join the Bosnian national team as a naturalised player. But he has now been suspended and can’t play internationally until June 20, 2020.

Cooper, who played four years of college basketball at Ohio University, most recently played for AS Monaco of the LNB Pro A.